PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools is looking to add metal detectors to its elementary schools and preschool centers following the Richneck Elementary School shooting.

In a letter to the Interim City Manager, the Portsmouth Public School Superintendent is asking for additional funding from the city for weapon detection systems.

Portsmouth Public Schools already has funding for the same system in its secondary schools.

The implementation of metal detectors would cost around $4.6 million dollars, according to Dr. Elie Bracy, the Portsmouth Public School Superintendent.

“Any time there is an act of violence in schools, we work to review our processes and resources and see how we can better prepare to keep such a tragic event from happening here,” Dr. Bracy said in the letter.

Dr. Bracy explains that weapon detection systems can identify weapons on individuals in large groups. He said in the letter the systems are similar to those used at theme parks and sports stadiums.

The superintendent said the school division wants the systems purchased by the end of the fiscal year 2022-2023.

“I know there is no better investment our city can make than in the protection of our children,” he said. “Given the widespread gun violence we have seen firsthand in our city this year, I also know our community joins me in wanting to find solutions that keep schools safe.”

Dr. Bracy also acknowledged the grant funding for six additional School Resource Officers in the elementary schools.

In the letter, he said, “It can help restore confidence in our community by ensuring every student and every guest in our building is being screened upon arrival.”

Read the full letter below: