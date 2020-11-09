Portsmouth Public Schools to host job fair on Nov. 12

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools are hosting a job fair for numerous positions on Thursday.

The school system’s Human Resources says the Auxiliary Job Fair will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the S.H. Clarke building at 2801 Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Positions open include bus drivers, custodians, food services, and electricians.

To participate, those interested must apply first and be selected for an in-person interview.

Apply here: ppsk12.us/jobs

Latest News