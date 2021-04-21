Portsmouth Public Schools to hold in-person graduation for Class of 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools have announced plans to host in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

According to a school spokesperson, students will be invited to Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium for the event on Saturday, June 19, rain or shine.

In order to allow Old Dominion’s staff time to disinfect seating at the stadium, school official’s say the schedule of graduations will be as follows:

10 a.m. – Churchland High School

1:30 p.m. – I.C. Norcom High School

6 p.m. – Woodrow Wilson High School

Graduates will have four tickets available for guests and will be assigned seats in groups.

The administration says students can not share tickets, but the event will be virtually livestreamed.

