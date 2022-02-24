Portsmouth Public Schools makes masks optional come March 1

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Another school district in Hampton Roads has decided to comply with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on optional masking.

It was a unanimous vote by the Portsmouth School Board Thursday, one they say is filled with regret.

“The school board regrettably and against its better judgment solely to fulfill the new legal requirements effective on March 1, 2022, masks will be optional at Portsmouth Public Schools,” said the school district’s attorney, Adam Carroll.

Starting Tuesday, students will have the choice to wear a mask in class and during extracurricular activities. An opt-out form will not be necessary.

It’s a decision school board chair Dr. Cardell Patillo tells 10 On Your Side will likely have minimal impact.

“I have no doubt that the majority of our families will still require masking in their households,” Patillo stated.

Per federal law, face coverings will continue to be a requirement on school buses.