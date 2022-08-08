PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As Portsmouth Public Schools prepares for the new school year, it is seeking to fill several open positions, including math, science and English teachers, special education, school phycologist and school nurse roles.

They are promoting a $5,000 signing bonus.

If you are interested in applying, the school system is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. They are looking for applicants who are passionate about student success.

Go to this link for more details.

If you do not have a current teaching license, but are interested in teaching, you can schedule an appointment with Portsmouth’s licensure analyst. Ms. Ames will be available to answer questions on August 10 from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and on August 11 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Click on this link to sign up.