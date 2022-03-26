PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Portsmouth will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an upcoming clinic.

Portsmouth Public Schools is partnering with the Portsmouth Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-17.

All vaccines administered at these clinics will be the Pfizer vaccine, and parents/legal custodians must accompany their child for the vaccination.

The clinics are being held at schools throughout the city.



The last remaining clinic this spring is listed below:

Churchland Middle Location

Wednesday, March 30, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Families can also make plans to get their child vaccinated at any of the vaccination locations within the city listed below.



Call these pharmacies first to determine availability and other requirements:

Hampton Roads Community Health Center 664 Lincoln Street

Kroger Pharmacy 1301 Frederick Blvd

CVS Pharmacy 5829 High St. W (757) 686-6980 1800 Frederick Blvd (757) 393-1120 3555 Airline Blvd (757) 465-7914

Walmart Pharmacy 1098 Frederick Blvd (757) 399-1795

Harris Teeter Pharmacy 3249 Tyre Neck Rd (757) 483-9235

Rite Aid Pharmacy 5914 High St. (757) 484-8400 975 Hodges Ferry Rd (757) 465-0063 3531 Airline Blvd. (757) 488-2880

Walgreens Pharmacy 700 Frederick Blvd. (757) 391-9123 5917 High St. (757) 686-5929



Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.