PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Portsmouth will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an upcoming clinic.
Portsmouth Public Schools is partnering with the Portsmouth Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-17.
All vaccines administered at these clinics will be the Pfizer vaccine, and parents/legal custodians must accompany their child for the vaccination.
The clinics are being held at schools throughout the city.
The last remaining clinic this spring is listed below:
Churchland Middle Location
Wednesday, March 30, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Families can also make plans to get their child vaccinated at any of the vaccination locations within the city listed below.
Call these pharmacies first to determine availability and other requirements:
- Hampton Roads Community Health Center
- 664 Lincoln Street
- Kroger Pharmacy
- 1301 Frederick Blvd
- CVS Pharmacy
- 5829 High St. W (757) 686-6980
- 1800 Frederick Blvd (757) 393-1120
- 3555 Airline Blvd (757) 465-7914
- Walmart Pharmacy
- 1098 Frederick Blvd (757) 399-1795
- Harris Teeter Pharmacy
- 3249 Tyre Neck Rd (757) 483-9235
- Rite Aid Pharmacy
- 5914 High St. (757) 484-8400
- 975 Hodges Ferry Rd (757) 465-0063
- 3531 Airline Blvd. (757) 488-2880
- Walgreens Pharmacy
- 700 Frederick Blvd. (757) 391-9123
- 5917 High St. (757) 686-5929
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.
