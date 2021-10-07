Portsmouth Public Schools holding virtual job fair on Oct. 11

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As they continue to fill open teaching positions, Portsmouth Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair on Monday, October 11.
Secondary school applicants will interview from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and elementary school applicants will interview from 2-4 p.m.
Those interested in applying can do so online.
For more information, contact the district’s Department of Human Resources at 757-393-8701.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.