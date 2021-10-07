Portsmouth Public Schools holding virtual job fair on Oct. 11

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As they continue to fill open teaching positions, Portsmouth Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair on Monday, October 11.

Secondary school applicants will interview from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and elementary school applicants will interview from 2-4 p.m.

Those interested in applying can do so online.

For more information, contact the district’s Department of Human Resources at 757-393-8701.

