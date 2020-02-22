Portsmouth Public Schools holding job fair Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Grab your resume. Portsmouth Public Schools is hiring.

The fair will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the S.H. Clarke Multi-Purpose center, at 2801 Turnpike Road.

The district is hiring for bus drivers, bus monitors and crossing guards, and will do on-the-spot interviews.

They’re doing on the spot interviews — so bring a valid driver’s license.

Although it’s not necessary to attend, you can submit an application and register for the job fair by visiting the Portsmouth Public Schools website.

For more information, visit 757-393-8269.