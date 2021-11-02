Portsmouth Public Schools adjusts academic calendar, including extending Thanksgiving break

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools have made changes to their academic calendar to help the school community get some additional breaks and flexibility.

In a recent post from PPS, administrators thanked the community for their support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Officials say they have re-evaluated the calendar to offer staff, students, and the rest of the community more flexibility amid a number of unique mental health stressors and concerns the pandemic has presented to the community.

Below are the following changes to the PPS school calendar:

The Wednesday, Nov. 24 asynchronous instructional day will be moved to Monday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving break will be extended beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 26

All schools and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 26 to allow all staff members to telework that Monday

5 asynchronous instructional days have been added into the calendar to allow staff and students the opportunity to teach and learn from home. These days will be Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 18, April 29 and May 27. Schools and administrative offices will be closed on these days to allow all staff members to telework.

All remaining teacher workdays will be telework days for staff members (Jan. 31 and April 6). Schools and administrative offices will be closed on these days to allow all staff members to telework.

