PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Because the Portsmouth Public Schools division banked extra instructional time throughout the current school year, students will now get Friday, May 26 off, and the school year will end Thursday, June 15.

Students are already scheduled to be off Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday.

The school year had been scheduled to end June 16.

June 14 and June 15 are also early release days for students.