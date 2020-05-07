Portsmouth Police working ‘suspicious death’ investigation on Mariner Avenue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working a “suspicious death” investigation on Mariner Avenue.
Police responded to a call of a suspicious situation around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Mariner Avenue in Portsmouth.
Police Sgt. Misty Holley confirmed the incident is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”
