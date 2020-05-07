Portsmouth Police working ‘suspicious death’ investigation on Mariner Avenue

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working a “suspicious death” investigation on Mariner Avenue.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious situation around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Mariner Avenue in Portsmouth.

Police Sgt. Misty Holley confirmed the incident is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories