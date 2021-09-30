17-year-old dies in shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a 17-year-old died in a shooting on Elm Avenue Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue.
Police the 17-year-old boy’s family had been notified.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.