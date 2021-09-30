17-year-old dies in shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth Thursday

Incident in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue Sept. 30, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a 17-year-old died in a shooting on Elm Avenue Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue.

Police the 17-year-old boy’s family had been notified.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Incident in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue Sept. 30, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Incident in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue Sept. 30, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Incident in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue Sept. 30, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Incident in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue Sept. 30, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.