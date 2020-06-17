Portsmouth Police: Woman injured after driver has medical emergency, crashes into parked cars

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a woman was injured after she was hit by a parked car that had been crashed into by another vehicle.

Police believe a driver had a medical emergency and hit several parked cars in the 200 block of Chautauqua Avenue in Portsmouth.

One of those cars hit a woman. She was treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police are working to learn more about the driver’s condition.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

  • (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)
  • (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10