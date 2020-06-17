Portsmouth Police: Woman injured after driver has medical emergency, crashes into parked cars

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a woman was injured after she was hit by a parked car that had been crashed into by another vehicle.
Police believe a driver had a medical emergency and hit several parked cars in the 200 block of Chautauqua Avenue in Portsmouth.
One of those cars hit a woman. She was treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
Police are working to learn more about the driver’s condition.
