Portsmouth Police: Two separate shootings leave males with serious injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two males with serious injuries Wednesday night.

Police Sgt. Misty Holley said the first report of a gunshot wound happened when an adult male walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth at 8:17 p.m.

He was shot in the lower body and his injuries are considered serious.

The second shooting was reported at 8:37 p.m. in the 3600 block of Columbia Street in Portsmouth. The gunshot wound victim is a male, but police did not give his age.

He was shot in the torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are also serious.

Police said no additional information is available as of 9 p.m.

