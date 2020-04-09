Portsmouth Police: Two separate shootings leave males with serious injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two males with serious injuries Wednesday night.
Police Sgt. Misty Holley said the first report of a gunshot wound happened when an adult male walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth at 8:17 p.m.
He was shot in the lower body and his injuries are considered serious.
The second shooting was reported at 8:37 p.m. in the 3600 block of Columbia Street in Portsmouth. The gunshot wound victim is a male, but police did not give his age.
He was shot in the torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are also serious.
Police said no additional information is available as of 9 p.m.
