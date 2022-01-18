Portsmouth Police to hold upcoming quarterly forum virtually

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police’s latest quarterly forum will be held virtually.

The forum will be held on January 26 at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Portsmouth Police’s Facebook page.

PPD Chief Renado Prince and a panel of district captains will try to answer as many of residents’ questions while providing an update on the department.

Officials encourage residents to send their questions to ppdpio@portsmouthva.gov.