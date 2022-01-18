Portsmouth Police to hold upcoming quarterly forum virtually

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Officer Christopher Darden with PPD Chief Renado Prince, Oct. 5, 2021 (Courtesy – PPD)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police’s latest quarterly forum will be held virtually.

The forum will be held on January 26 at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Portsmouth Police’s Facebook page.

PPD Chief Renado Prince and a panel of district captains will try to answer as many of residents’ questions while providing an update on the department.

Officials encourage residents to send their questions to ppdpio@portsmouthva.gov.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10