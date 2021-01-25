Portsmouth Police to hold first-ever ‘State of the Department’ briefing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Police Department will hold its first-ever State of the Department briefing.

The briefing is scheduled for Friday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m. The event will be live-streamed via Facebook Live and later shared to other social media platforms.

In a press release sent Monday morning, the police department is slated to discuss “the successes the agency had in 2020 and its vision and plans for 2021.”

There will be time time set aside for police officials to answer questions from the public.

You can send any questions you have to ppdpio@portsmouthva.gov.

Portsmouth Police swore in Interim Police Chief Scott Burke in mid-November of last year, just a day the firing of former police chief Angela Greene.

Burke had served as acting chief since September.

Greene had been under intense scrutiny after the department charged State Senator Louise Lucas and other prominent Black community members in connection to a demonstration at the Portsmouth Confederate monument, in which the historic structure was painted and damaged.