Portsmouth Police: Student tried to enter I.C. Norcom High School with loaded gun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say I.C. Norcom High School was put on lockdown after a student tried to enter the school with a loaded gun Monday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The student was immediately taken into custody and the school was put in a brief lockdown.

The gun was discovered by security officials at the school.

Dr. Laguna Foster, Principal of I.C. Norcom, released a statement regarding the incident. Read the statement below.

Good afternoon, Norcom families – This is Dr. Foster with an important update about our school’s safety. This afternoon, at roughly 1:30 p.m., a student tried to enter our building with a loaded gun. Thanks to the security measures in place at our school, the student was denied entry, immediately detained and now in custody with the Portsmouth Police Department. Weapons, of any kind, are not allowed on school campuses, and not only will those responsible for bringing any weapon to school be disciplined here, they will also face criminal charges. Parents, please help us share this message with your children, and remind them of the important role we all play in keeping our schools safe. As always, I thank you for your support of I.C. Norcom High School. Dr. Laguna Foster, I.C. Norcom High School Principal

This is breaking news and will be updated.