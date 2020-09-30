Portsmouth police still searching for hit-and-run driver after USPS worker hit; neighbors say road a concern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — People living along a busy stretch of road in Portsmouth said they’re anxiously awaiting an update on a letter carrier who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

It happened Tuesday morning on Airline Boulevard near Caroline Avenue. Police are still searching for the driver.

The 44-year-old woman was walking her delivery route when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no update on her current condition.

People who live nearby said they were shocked by what happened — but now they’re angry.

Neighbors said the scene that unfolded is one they won’t soon forget: mail scattered in the street while first responders worked furiously to save a life.

“That’s the longest and hardest I’d ever watched them work on somebody,” said Judi Gould. “It was hard. It was hard to see.”

Gould said the letter carrier was at her home just minutes before she saw her laying in the road.

“We’re all shaken up by it,” said Bob Horne, a longtime resident. “We’re all pulling for her and hoping she comes through.”

Police are looking for the driver of a black Dodge Journey who flagged down an officer about the crash.

Gould said the woman had recently taken over the route for another postal worker and quickly became a beloved member of the community.

She said what happened feels personal.

“I’m just mad that still nobody has come forward,” Gould said. “That means you slept on it. You’re still thinking on it and you still haven’t come forward. What is wrong with you?”

Horne said there have been several crashes at the intersection in the past due to increased traffic and speeding drivers.

“We have asked time and time again for a stop light to be put on this intersection,” he said. “We stated to one city engineer that it’s going to take somebody getting killed at this intersection before they do anything.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The community hopes someone speaks up.

“This is a mom, a wife, a sister, a daughter,” Gould said. “Somebody knows something, somewhere.”

USPIS is working with Portsmouth Police. Postal investigators are still trying to determine if the suspect could also face federal charges.

If you have information, call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

