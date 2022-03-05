Portsmouth police seeking man wanted in overnight stabbing; victim sustains life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say is a suspect in an overnight stabbing in Portsmouth.

Police responded to a local hospital around 2:55 a.m. Saturday regarding a 34-year-old man with a stab wound. Officials say the man sustained life-threatening injuries, but is currently in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation of the incident led police to a crime scene near the 100 block of Dale Drive.

After further investigation, police identified 34-year-old Eddie F. Hunter Jr. as a suspect. Hunter is currently wanted for several charges including robbery, stab or cut in commission of a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Eddie F. Hunter Jr., March 5, 2022 (Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

