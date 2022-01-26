Portsmouth Police seeking assistance identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a 7-Eleven robbery.

According to police, the incident occurred on Jan. 26 at the 7-Eleven located near the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard. The suspect threatened the clerk before leaving. No one was injured.

The suspect fled the scene in a Gold Honda Odyssey with damage to the rear window.

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)