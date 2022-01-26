Portsmouth Police seeking assistance identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a 7-Eleven robbery.
According to police, the incident occurred on Jan. 26 at the 7-Eleven located near the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard. The suspect threatened the clerk before leaving. No one was injured.
The suspect fled the scene in a Gold Honda Odyssey with damage to the rear window.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.