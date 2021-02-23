Portsmouth Police seeking 58-year-old man accused of destroying evidence, firearm possession

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are currently seeking a man accused of concealing and destroying evidence among other charges.

In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, police say they are attempting to locate 58-year-old Antonio David.

David is wanted for concealing and destroying evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Police did not specify which incident might be connected to David specifically, just that they are currently trying to locate him.

No further information has been released.