PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman.

Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also submit tips through the P3Tips app.