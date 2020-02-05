Portsmouth Police seek person of interest in Lake Forest Court homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide on Lake Forest Court Jan. 2.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Kwame Smith, of Portsmouth.

Smith is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Smith is should contact the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The homicide happened around 1 a.m. Feb. 2 on Lake Forest Court, according to police.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Eric Silver from Portsmouth.

This is the second time Portsmouth Police have asked for public assistance finding a person of interest in the case.

The first person was 32-year-old Robert Howard, who was located and spoke with police in late January.

There have not been any arrests in the case.