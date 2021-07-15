Portsmouth police seek person of interest in July 1 homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide at a city intersection July 1.

Police want to talk to 19-year-old Xavier S. Elliott, of Portsmouth.

They say they need to question him about a shooting that happened around 6:40 p.m. July 1 at the intersection of Connor Place and Alywin Road. The shooting left a 34-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police have said the suspect was a male who left the area possibly in a silver sedan.

Authorities did not give details about the nature of Elliott’s possible connection to the incident.

Elliott is also wanted in connection with a “shooting incident” on June 6 near the 4100 block of George Washington Highway in Portsmouth. He’s charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling and domestic assault in that shooting.

Police did not give additional details about any victims in the earlier shooting.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.