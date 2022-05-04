PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Portsmouth have identified a man they want to speak with about a shooting incident from March.

20-year-old Bobby Petty Jr. is considered a person of interest in the case.

On March 31, officers responded to a gunshot wound incident in the 2300 block of Effingham Street, near the intersection of Jefferson Street. A man was shot and sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Petty is wanted on two unrelated charges, including contempt of court and revocation of suspended sentence.

If you can help police locate Petty, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.