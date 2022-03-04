Portsmouth police seek man involved in burglaries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected in two burglaries.
Police said one incident happened at the Dollar General located in the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, on Feb. 28 around 12:33 a.m.
The second incident happened at a Family Dollar in the 3100 block of High Street on March 1 at 1:07 a.m.
Police did not specify what they believe the man stole.
Police said the suspect is a man who has a beard. He was wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He rode a bicycle that has two different types of wheels.
Surveillance images show the man inside a building with his hood up. One also shows him on a bike with the mismatched wheels.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.