Portsmouth police seek man involved in burglaries

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected in two burglaries.

Police said one incident happened at the Dollar General located in the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, on Feb. 28 around 12:33 a.m.

The second incident happened at a Family Dollar in the 3100 block of High Street on March 1 at 1:07 a.m.

Police did not specify what they believe the man stole.

Police said the suspect is a man who has a beard. He was wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He rode a bicycle that has two different types of wheels.

Surveillance images show the man inside a building with his hood up. One also shows him on a bike with the mismatched wheels.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

