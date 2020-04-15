Portsmouth Police seek 4 persons of interest in Redgate Drive homicide investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for four men who are considered persons of interest in a recent homicide on Redgate Drive.

Police are trying to find 26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst of Portsmouth, 26-year-old Antonie D. Speight of Portsmouth, 27-year-old Jordan S. Hargrove of Portsmouth, and 23-year-old Ta’Juan D. Smith of Chesapeake.

Smith is also wanted by police in connection with a robbery, police said.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Redgate Drive late Thursday night. When they arrived, 25-year-old Karlsten Baines, of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitehurst is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos around his neck.

Speight is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos along the base of his neck and on his forearms.

Hargrove is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 to 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his upper chest and on his neck.

Smith stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst of Portsmouth (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

27-year-old Jordan S. Hargrove of Portsmouth (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

26-year-old Antonie D. Speight of Portsmouth (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

23-year-old Ta’Juan D. Smith of Chesapeake (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

