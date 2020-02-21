Portsmouth Police searching for woman who escaped custody Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for a 45-year-old woman who escaped custody midday Thursday.

Police say 45-year-old Angela L. Young was in police custody at the headquarters around 11:30 a.m. waiting to be processed on a warrant for alleged probation violation when she escaped.

Police say Young was sitting in the holding room when she removed her handcuffs and fleed on foot.

She is now charged with felony escape without force.

Anyone who has seen Young should contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.