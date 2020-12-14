Portsmouth police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Sunday evening on Victory Boulevard.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Victory Boulevard.

First responders arrived to find a pedestrian in the street with a serious injury to their upper body.

Police said the vehicle involved fled before officers arrived, but lost a side mirror at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a Ford truck or SUV with a missing aftermarket mirror assembly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

