PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in front of her home on Monday.

According to detectives, 13-year-old Keava Smith was last seen in the 200 block of Sandpiper Drive around 2 p.m.

She does not have prescribed medication with her.

Please take a look at the picture provided by Portsmouth Police. If you see her or know where she may be, please contact police.