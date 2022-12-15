PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, 38-year-old Erin Fitzgerald is charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. She is also wanted for four counts of probation violation.

21-year-old Johnathan Rosekrans is charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder and felony hit and run. He is also wanted for robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

31-year-old Mathew Meek is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and conspiring to commit first-degree murder.

Erin Fitzgerald (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department) Mathew Meek (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department) Johnathan Rosekrans (Photo Courtesy: Portmouth Police Department)

The charges for these three suspects stem from an incident in early December near the 4100 block of King Street. 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren walked into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident and later died.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.