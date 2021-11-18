Portsmouth police searching for suspect in connection with AutoZone robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a possible armed robbery that happened on November 13.

According to police, the incident happened at the AutoZone near the 800 block of Frederick Boulevard. It was not made immediately clear what the suspect stole.

The suspect appeared to be armed. They are described as wearing a black hoodie with red wording, as well as what appears to be black and white Adidas shoes.





(photos: Portsmouth Police Department)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

