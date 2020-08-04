Portsmouth Police searching for missing autistic man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man in Portsmouth.

20-year-old Jonathan Lindstrom was last seen at his home on Summers Place Monday afternoon. No one has heard from him since.

Detectives are concerned because Jonathan is autistic and was very upset when he left his home.

Jonathan is approximately 6’ tall and weighs 125-130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Portsmouth police released the attached image of him.

If you have seen Jonathan or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).

