Portsmouth Police searching for missing man with special health needs last seen Sunday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for a missing man with special health needs who was last seen over the weekend.

Police said Tuesday 30-year-old Terrance Hunt’s guardian contacted police and reported him missing.

Hunt was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. He’s missing from his home near Lake Shores Drive.

Hunt spends time in the London Oaks area of the city and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt with fleece lining. He also has a tattoo on his left wrist that reads “Hunt.”

Police said Hunt has special health needs.

Anyone who has seen Hunt or has information on his whereabouts should call the Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or call 911.