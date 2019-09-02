Police: 57-year-old Portsmouth man missing since Aug. 26

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a 57-year-old man who has been missing for about a week.

Police said in a news release Reginald D. Gregg was last seen in the 1100 block of Victory Boulevard at noon on Aug. 26. No one has heard from or seen Gregg since that day.

The release said Gregg needs medication that he does not have with him, and that detectives are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who has seen Gregg or has information on his whereabouts is asked to the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-588).