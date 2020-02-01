Portsmouth Police searching for missing 86-year-old man with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Portsmouth need help in locating a missing Portsmouth man.

According to police, 86-year-old Marvin Parsons was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Palmer Street around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Detectives are concerned for Mr. Parsons’ well-being because he suffers from a medical condition.

Parsons has not been seen since he left his home.

Parsons is a black male who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen Parsons or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

