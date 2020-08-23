Portsmouth Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives in Portsmouth are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Amani Holmes was last seen in her home, located at 3855 Sugar Creek Circle, on Sunday morning just after midnight.

According to law enforcement, Holmes left her home wearing a white ramen noodle t-shirt and black sweat pants.

She is 5’6, weighs 110 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair with braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

