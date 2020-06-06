Portsmouth Police searching for man in shooting that injured 5, including child

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for a 25-year-old old man wanted in connection with a recent shooting that injured five people including a child.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Keith O. Elliott of Portsmouth. He’s wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing.

Elliott is about 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded to the 500 block of Edwards Street around 8:50 p.m. May 29 for a report of someone who was possibly shot.

Officers arrived and were notified a man and woman had walked into a local emergency room with injuries.

As officers were working to learn more, two men and a boy under the age of 10 walked into a lcoal emergency room with gunshot wounds.

All injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“Detectives worked tirelessly on this case and as a result of their investigation, they have taken out charges against 25-year-old Keith O. Elliott of Portsmouth,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

