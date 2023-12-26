PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say that Elijah Harris was last seen on Dec. 25 at 10 p.m. near the 2600 block of High Street.

Harris is described as five foot four inches and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black long sleeved shirt with orange on the back, and white and gold Nike tennis shoes.

Elijah Harris (Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Officials are urging those with any information on Harris’s whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers are also able to submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips website here.