PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are searching for a man that robbed three businesses.

On Saturday, just after 4 a.m., the man walked into the 7-Eleven located at 725 London St. and robbed the store with a rusty revolver. He was seen wearing a white bucket hat, a black T-shirt with blue sleeves, dark blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes, and a black face mask.

Around 3 p.m. the same day, police say the man held up the Smoke Shack located at 627 High St. This time wearing dark sunglasses, an orange facemask, a yellow T-shirt, a black vest with hood attached, dark blue jean shorts, bright yellow socks, and red/burgundy Puma shoes with white accents.

Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., the suspect robbed the Jimmy Johns located at 341 High Street. He was wearing a white bucket hat, a white T-shirt, orange pants, dark sunglasses, and an orange facemask.

Police say the man appears to be 50 to 60-years-old and is between 5 foot 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall.