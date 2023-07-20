PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 13-year-old Ashlyn Arnold’s family last saw her on Sunday, July 16.

Portsmouth Police confirm investigators are searching for the missing teen, who was reported as a runaway.

She was last seen on July 16 around 4:45 p.m., near the 900 block of South Street.

Police released a photo of Ashlyn that shows her in the clothes she was wearing when she left.

Photo of 13-year-old Ashlyn Arnold, provided by Portsmouth Police.

If you have any information on where she may be, please contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.