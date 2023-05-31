PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a woman who they say was last seen in October 2022.

According to police, 38-year-old Sara Jane Syfrett was last seen near the 3600 block of Clifford St. Syfrett is described as being 5’3″ and about 140 pounds.

Sara Syfrett (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Police say she has not been in contact with her family and that officers are attempting to check her welfare.

Anyone who has information on Syfrett’s whereabouts, contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unite at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.