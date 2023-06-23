PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for suspects who they say seriously hurt a man while robbing him Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery around 5:28 p.m. in the 400 block of High Street. Police say two people assaulted a man and then took his wallet, necklace, cell phone, and money. The suspects then fled on foot.

Police say the victim sustained a serious injury following the incident.

The first suspect is described as a Black man around 5’10” to 6′, and about 200 to 220 pounds. Police say he has a beard, a short haircut, and was wearing a black t-shirt and white pants.

Police search for robbery suspects in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department) Police search for robbery suspects in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

The second suspect is described as being a white woman around 5’3″ to 5’6″ and about 170-200 pounds. Police say she has brown hair, a tattoo on her left forearm, and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.