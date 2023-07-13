PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a vehicle they believe may be involved in the assault and robbery of a woman.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on July 12 around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Callis Rd. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 71-year-old woman who had been assaulted and robbed. Police say the woman sustained several minor injuries.

Police search for vehicle possibly connected to the robbery and assault of a woman in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

A possible white Honda Civic was seen in the area and police say it may have been involved in the incident. Click here to see video of the vehicle Portsmouth Police released Wednesday.

Those who have information about the incident orthe vehicle is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.