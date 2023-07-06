PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on July 1.

According to police, 53-year-old Tynette Eva Africa was last seen around 10 a.m. near the 1600 block of Jefferson St. Police describe her as being 5’11” and about 180 pounds.

Tynette Eva Africa (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Africa was last seen wearing a gray shirt, white capri pants, a black/silver belt, and blue sneakers. Police say they are attempting to check on her welfare as she is without her medication.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.