PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on June 15.

According to police, Superia Stallings was last seen near the 100 block of Nicholson St. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

Superia Stallings (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Stallings is described as being 5’5″, 130 pounds with long braids. Police say she was reported as a runaway but new information has lead them to believe she might be endangered.

Those who have any information on Stallings’ whereabout, call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line.