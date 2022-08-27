PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old last seen Friday night.

According to police,1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near the 900 block of Green Street.

Police say Yermyah was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a blue-jean jumper.

1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson. (Photo Courtesy Portsmouth Police Department)

32-year-old Crystal Mann ( Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Yermyah was in the custody of his aunt, 32-year-old Crystal Mann. Police say they may be driving a yellow moving van.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.