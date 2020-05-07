Portsmouth Police search for man wanted on gang participation warrants

Raequan F. Rucker is wanted by the Portsmouth Police Department for several warrants, including gang participation. (Photo courtesy of the PPD)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are searching for a man wanted on several criminal warrants, including gang participation.

Raequan F. Rucker is wanted on two counts of gang participation, grand larceny, entering a vehicle, and trespassing. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Rucker’s location should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

