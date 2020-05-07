Portsmouth Police search for man wanted on gang participation warrants

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are searching for a man wanted on several criminal warrants, including gang participation.
Raequan F. Rucker is wanted on two counts of gang participation, grand larceny, entering a vehicle, and trespassing. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about Rucker’s location should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
