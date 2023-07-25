PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are searching for a suspect who broke into the Virginia ABC store at 1141 London Blvd.

It happened on July 8 around 5 a.m. The suspect broke the glass door with what appears to be a stone or a rock and entered the business.

Surveillance video released by police on July 25 shows the suspect run to the back of the store, then return with a case of Hennessey. He crawls back through the door he shattered, and leaves.

Take a look at the video. If you recognize this man or have any information about this case, contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.