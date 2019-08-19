Emergency crews responding to crash involving bus and van in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a bus and at least one vehicle down the street from the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth, near the Downtown Tunnel.

The crash at the intersection of Bart and Court Street happened around 4:15 p.m.

Video from the scene shows a Hampton Roads Transit bus crashed into a pole, a minivan with heavy front end damage and debris from a shattered traffic light and glass scattered throughout the intersection.

















First responders could be seen taking several people from the bus to ambulances with apparent injuries, though it’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

WAVY has a crew at the scene gathering more details. Check back for updates.